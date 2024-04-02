MRF Ltd soars 0.12%, rises for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 135886.5, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61% in last one year as compared to a 28.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 73.32% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22427.95. The Sensex is at 73851.67, down 0.22%. MRF Ltd has dropped around 7.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21385.25, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4222 shares today, compared to the daily average of 10508 shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 136000, up 0.46% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

