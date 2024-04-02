EKI Energy Services Ltd, Sat Industries Ltd, BPL Ltd and SecUR Credentials Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 April 2024.

EKI Energy Services Ltd, Sat Industries Ltd, BPL Ltd and SecUR Credentials Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 April 2024.

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd soared 19.95% to Rs 19.9 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45605 shares in the past one month.

EKI Energy Services Ltd spiked 14.90% to Rs 381. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98557 shares in the past one month.

Sat Industries Ltd surged 12.47% to Rs 104.79. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79439 shares in the past one month.

BPL Ltd jumped 12.25% to Rs 103. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45153 shares in the past one month.

SecUR Credentials Ltd added 11.94% to Rs 20.06. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

