MRO-TEK Realty consolidated net profit declines 78.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 12.14 crore

Net profit of MRO-TEK Realty declined 78.70% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12.1412.9844.6551.233.499.872.719.292.079.72

