MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

May 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Peninsula Land Ltd, Alembic Ltd, D P Wires Ltd and Dynamic Cables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2024.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd spiked 16.07% to Rs 104.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6632 shares in the past one month.

Peninsula Land Ltd surged 14.92% to Rs 68.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alembic Ltd soared 13.09% to Rs 99.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41473 shares in the past one month.

D P Wires Ltd added 11.95% to Rs 510. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5176 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd spurt 11.93% to Rs 583.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21315 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

