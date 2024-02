Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 24.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 428.86 crore

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 24.59% to Rs 34.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 428.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 367.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.428.86367.9014.2713.9362.5050.7346.3536.9934.6127.78

