Singapore Market falls 0.42%

The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Thursday, 08 February 2024,, as profit booking resumed following strong gains in previous two sessions.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 13.24 points, or 0.42%, to 3,142.91 after trading between 3,138.22 and 3,165.33. Volume of 1.39 billion shares worth S$1.09 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 272 to 254.

The STIs biggest gainer was DFI Retail Group, rising 3.45% to S$2.10, while the biggest decliner was Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, down 3.9% to S$2.70.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings rising 0.03% to S$32.46 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gaining 0.08% at S$12.98 while United Overseas Bank was down 0.18% at S$28.22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News