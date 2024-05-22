Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSCI currency index for EMEs mirrored the greenback's movement in April, Notes RBI

MSCI currency index for EMEs mirrored the greenback's movement in April, Notes RBI

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.5 percent on month vis-vis the US dollar in April 2024 as most EMEs registered pressures from strengthening of the US dollar amidst heightened geopolitical tensions and waning rate cut expectations, according to RBI Bulletin. The INR remained one of the least volatile among major currencies during the month. In terms of the 40-currency real effective exchange rate (REER), the INR depreciated by 1.1 per cent (m-o-m) in April 2024 as negative relative price differentials more than offset the appreciation of the INR in nominal effective terms. The US dollar index strengthened on the back of restrictive US monetary policy and trimmed probability of rate cuts by the Fed but recorded moderation in first half of May post the release of softer US inflation print and consumer spending data. The MSCI currency index for EMEs mirrored the greenbacks movement in April, exacerbated by capital outflows, especially in the equity segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

RBI Governor calls for a focused effort to enhance green capital flows to EMEs

INR Slips Beyond 83/$ Mark Amid Massive Strength In Greenback Overseas

Dollar Index Lingers Along Flat Line Awaiting Powell Testimony

IRB Infrastructure Developers plans issue of foreign currency denominated notes up to USD 550 million

Dollar Index Sluggish Around 106 Mark; Further Cues Awaited

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 549.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indices trade with decent gains; FMCG shares advance

India on the cusp of a long-awaited economic take-off: RBI Bulletin

Cipla receives USFDA approval for Lanreotide Injection

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story