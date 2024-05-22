Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One 97 Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 549.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 2267.10 crore

Net Loss of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 549.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 168.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 2267.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2334.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1417.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1775.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 9977.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7990.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2267.102334.50 -3 9977.807990.30 25 OPM %-20.61-5.63 --11.74-20.57 - PBDT-340.80-8.40 -3957 -649.00-1257.60 48 PBT-536.40-168.20 -219 -1384.70-1742.90 21 NP-549.60-168.40 -226 -1417.00-1775.90 20

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

