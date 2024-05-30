Sales rise 10.48% to Rs 748.41 crore

Net profit of MSP Steel & Power declined 32.20% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 748.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 677.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 14.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 53.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 2873.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2550.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

