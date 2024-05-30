Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSP Steel & Power standalone net profit declines 32.20% in the March 2024 quarter

MSP Steel &amp; Power standalone net profit declines 32.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.48% to Rs 748.41 crore

Net profit of MSP Steel & Power declined 32.20% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 748.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 677.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 14.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 53.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 2873.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2550.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales748.41677.42 10 2873.852550.40 13 OPM %3.307.96 -4.362.50 - PBDT17.3337.45 -54 76.14-6.53 LP PBT4.0724.13 -83 20.73-60.60 LP NP13.1219.35 -32 14.39-53.70 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

MSP Steel &amp; Power standalone net profit declines 38.17% in the December 2023 quarter

MSP Steel &amp; Power consolidated net profit rises 91.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Megh Mayur Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story