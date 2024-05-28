Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSTC consolidated net profit declines 37.04% in the March 2024 quarter

MSTC consolidated net profit declines 37.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 199.07 crore

Net profit of MSTC declined 37.04% to Rs 48.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 199.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.54% to Rs 204.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 750.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 720.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales199.07196.53 1 750.82720.97 4 OPM %-16.7941.16 -20.5426.76 - PBDT113.06116.74 -3 364.33351.01 4 PBT106.80111.08 -4 340.18329.18 3 NP48.4576.95 -37 204.37241.96 -16

