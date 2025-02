MSTC consolidated net profit rises 402.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.14% to Rs 81.14 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 402.00% to Rs 250.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 49.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 56.14% to Rs 81.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 184.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.81.14184.9858.1633.7060.2881.7760.2874.82250.8549.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News