Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukand consolidated net profit declines 21.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit declines 21.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.99% to Rs 1257.99 crore

Net profit of Mukand declined 21.36% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.99% to Rs 1257.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1382.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1257.991382.29 -9 OPM %5.625.57 -PBDT42.8546.48 -8 PBT31.6634.02 -7 NP24.3330.94 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

All About the Visionary and Her Vision Behind This Unique Petting Zoo in New Delhi

Parliament LIVE news updates: Government likely to table bill for amendments to Waqf Act today

Violent UK riots erupt over false far-right claims against asylum seekers

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 to be out soon at cbseresults.nic.in

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 2,500 pts, Nifty tests 24,000; Nikkei tanks 13% amid global sell-off

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story