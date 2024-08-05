Affle PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 87 crore in Q1 FY25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Affle India's consolidated net profit surged 30.84% to Rs 86.59 crore on 27.77% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 519.50 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 106.55 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 52.06% from Rs 70.07 crore recorded in the same period last year.

EBITDA grew by 34% year on year (YoY) to Rs 104.7 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 20.1% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 19.2% posted in Q1 FY24.

The CPCU (cost per converted user) business noted strong momentum to deliver 9.1 crore converted users in Q1 FY25, recording a growth of 31.88% YoY.

The CPCU revenue stood at Rs 517.7 crore in the first quarter of FY25, up 37.03% YoY. The top industry verticals for the company continued to show favourable momentum, helping it register a robust growth anchored on the CPCU business model and disciplined focus on higher profitability with operating margin expansion on a y-o-y basis, stated by the firm.

Commenting on the results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the MD and CEO of Affle said, We continue to exceed our performance targets, with Q1 FY2025 marking yet another quarter of significant growth having achieved our highest quarterly revenue run-rate, highest EBITDA and consumer conversions till date. Mirroring the previous quarter growth trends, this period also witnessed persistent increase in digital advertising spends powered by our unique ROI-linked CPCU business model, coming across our markets and key industry verticals.

This performance was a result of our strategic efforts to consolidate all our business and platform operations into a unified, fully-integrated unit, further augmenting our consumer-centric platform offerings. We continued to deepen our market penetration through strategic enhancements in our Affle2.0 Consumer Platform Stack, including the responsible integration and rollout of GenAI-powered solutions, underpinned by our extensive GenAI patent portfolio.

We remain optimistic of the industry trends and are well-positioned to maintain our strong growth momentum, continuing to deliver value and achieve exceptional results for all our stakeholders.

Affle (India) is a technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud.

The scrip slipped 2.01% to Rs 1,452 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

