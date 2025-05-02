Mukesh Babu Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net Loss of Mukesh Babu Financial Services reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.08% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 6.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.431.106.966.79-138.46-98.1861.21141.24-2.69-1.532.388.24-2.74-1.582.218.08-0.46-1.371.355.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News