Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 93.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.79% to Rs 27.48 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart declined 93.65% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.79% to Rs 27.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.84% to Rs 19.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 140.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

