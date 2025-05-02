Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 23.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.33% to Rs 2125.46 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 23.89% to Rs 70.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 2125.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2118.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.48% to Rs 429.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 359.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 9356.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9526.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

