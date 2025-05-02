Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 20.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.97% to Rs 324.04 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide declined 20.52% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.97% to Rs 324.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 236.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.04% to Rs 29.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 1060.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 818.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

