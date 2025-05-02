Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 10.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.73% to Rs 206.13 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India declined 10.95% to Rs 32.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.73% to Rs 206.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.206.13176.5819.5921.2748.9552.5844.2949.4832.8736.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News