Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 10.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.73% to Rs 206.13 croreNet profit of Elantas Beck India declined 10.95% to Rs 32.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.73% to Rs 206.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales206.13176.58 17 OPM %19.5921.27 -PBDT48.9552.58 -7 PBT44.2949.48 -10 NP32.8736.91 -11
