Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE crosses 24 crore investor accounts as retail participation hits new high

NSE crosses 24 crore investor accounts as retail participation hits new high

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Stock Exchange of India crossed a major milestone in November, with total unique investor accounts surpassing 24 crore. The achievement comes barely a year after the exchange touched the 20 crore mark in October 2024, reflecting the rapid growth of retail participation in Indias capital markets. As of 31 October 2025, the number of unique registered investors stood at 12.2 crore, up from 12 crore in late September.

The exchange said investors often hold accounts with multiple brokers, resulting in more than one client code per individual. Maharashtra continued to lead the country with over 4 crore investor accounts, accounting for 17% of the total. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2.7 crore accounts, Gujarat with 2.1 crore, and West Bengal and Rajasthan with 1.4 crore each. The top five states together make up nearly half of the nations investor accounts, while the top 10 states represent more than 73%.

The rise in investor participation has strengthened retail ownership in listed companies. As of 30 September 2025, individual investors, both direct and through mutual funds, held 18.75% of NSE-listed companies, the highest in 22 years. Over the past five years, the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 have delivered strong annualised returns of 15% and 18%, underscoring the vibrant performance of Indian equities.

Rapid digitalisation, innovation, a rising middle class and supportive policy measures have contributed to the expansion.

Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at NSE, said retail investors remain optimistic due to reforms such as the standardisation of mobile trading platforms, smoother KYC processes and enhanced awareness initiatives. He said these measures have improved market access across smaller cities and towns and broadened the range of instruments available to investors. He added that the surge past 24 crore accounts reflects the evolution of a more accessible and technology-driven financial ecosystem.

NSE is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995. It is the worlds largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Honasa Consumer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 14.94% in the September 2025 quarter

IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 5.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Travel Food Services consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story