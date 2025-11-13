Nifty November futures trade at premium

ICICI Bank, Infosys and Asian Paints were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,951, a premium of 71.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,879.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 3.35 points or 0.01% to 25,879.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.43% to 12.16.

ICICI Bank, Infosys and Asian Paints were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.