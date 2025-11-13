Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.61% to Rs 24.73 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 55.09% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 58.61% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.7359.7586.4974.4422.8045.3822.8045.3715.7235.00

