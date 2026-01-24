Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 150.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 150.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 120.86% to Rs 665.62 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 150.64% to Rs 401.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 120.86% to Rs 665.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 301.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales665.62301.38 121 OPM %74.1764.08 -PBDT525.16216.47 143 PBT503.25201.87 149 NP401.12160.04 151

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 58.66% in the December 2025 quarter

JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 150.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 88.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 48.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Anka India reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story