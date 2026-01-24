Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 150.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 120.86% to Rs 665.62 croreNet profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 150.64% to Rs 401.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 120.86% to Rs 665.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 301.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales665.62301.38 121 OPM %74.1764.08 -PBDT525.16216.47 143 PBT503.25201.87 149 NP401.12160.04 151
