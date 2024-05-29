Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit declines 62.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.13% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Multiplus Holdings declined 62.86% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.26% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.27% to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.410.391.596.4331.7189.7482.3997.980.130.351.316.300.130.351.316.300.130.351.125.40

