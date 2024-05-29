Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit declines 62.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit declines 62.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 5.13% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Multiplus Holdings declined 62.86% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.26% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.27% to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.410.39 5 1.596.43 -75 OPM %31.7189.74 -82.3997.98 - PBDT0.130.35 -63 1.316.30 -79 PBT0.130.35 -63 1.316.30 -79 NP0.130.35 -63 1.125.40 -79

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

