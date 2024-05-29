Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
IFB Industries Ltd, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2024.

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd tumbled 9.80% to Rs 616.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1524 shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd lost 9.50% to Rs 1278.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3739 shares in the past one month.

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd crashed 7.58% to Rs 206.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7502 shares in the past one month.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd dropped 6.91% to Rs 82.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4332 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd corrected 6.46% to Rs 6.81. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8936 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

