Bal Pharma hits the roof after Q4 PAT surges to Rs 5 cr

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Bal Pharma locked in an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 120.18 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 5.53 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 1.61 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 14.76% YoY to Rs 94.62 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 5.75 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 2.41 crore in Q4 FY23.

Total expenses increased 13.84% to Rs 91.32 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 80.22 crore in Q4 FY23. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 51.90 crore (up 2.45% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 15.63 crore (up 6.84%) and finance cost was at Rs 4.13 crore (up 7.27% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share.

Bal Pharma is a leading Indian Pharmaceutical Company with 25 years of experience, specialized in Prescription Drugs, Generic & OTC Products, Intravenous Infusion and Bulk Actives. APIs are largely exported to Europe, Far East, Latin America, Africa, Middle East and other World markets. The FDF are exported to Semi-Regulated, Non-Regulated market and are now foraying to regulated market. We are also one of the strong contenders for World Tender Business.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

