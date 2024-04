Mumbai Travel Retail, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises has completed the incorporation process of a joint venture company namely KING POWER OSPREE PTE. LTD. (KPO) in Singapore on 16 April 2024 (confirmation of the same has been received by the Company on 16 April 2024 at 3:07 pm IST) with KING Power international, Singapore. MTRPL shall hold 50% share capital of KPO.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel