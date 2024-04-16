Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.80% to Rs 258.02 crore

Net profit of Den Networks declined 40.78% to Rs 79.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.80% to Rs 258.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 282.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.61% to Rs 214.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 1080.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1130.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

