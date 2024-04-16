Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 8.80% to Rs 258.02 crore

Net profit of Den Networks declined 40.78% to Rs 79.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.80% to Rs 258.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 282.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.61% to Rs 214.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 1080.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1130.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales258.02282.91 -9 1080.751130.47 -4 OPM %15.5111.95 -14.1613.44 - PBDT96.6960.43 60 357.44262.58 36 PBT68.7831.26 120 244.63143.29 71 NP79.06133.50 -41 214.65242.85 -12

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

