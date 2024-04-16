Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynacons Systems wins contract of Rs 233 cr from NABARD

Dynacons Systems wins contract of Rs 233 cr from NABARD

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Dynacons Systems & Solutions announced its latest achievement in securing a significant contract worth Rs. 233 crore (all inclusive) from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). This monumental contract encompasses the upgradation and migration of Core Banking Solution (CBS) from Finacle 7.0 to Finacle 10.2.25, operating on the Application Service Provider (ASP) model. The scope of the contract includes serving 1391 branches of 38 State Coop Banks across 8 states.

Under the terms of the contract, Dynacons will deploy its comprehensive suite of services, encompassing consultancy, implementation, customization, and ongoing support. Leveraging its domain knowledge and technical expertise, Dynacons aims to minimize disruptions to banking operations while maximizing the benefits of the new Finacle platform. The project scope includes Core Banking Solution upgrade, migration, and maintenance, alongside infrastructure and network enhancements from leading technology vendors such as HPE, Oracle, Fortinet, Array, and Versa.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

