Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.99% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company declined 33.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.99% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.331.4321.8032.170.661.110.621.070.500.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News