Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 33.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 317.72 croreNet profit of Munjal Showa rose 33.12% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 317.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 287.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales317.72287.26 11 OPM %-1.65-0.61 -PBDT3.965.51 -28 PBT0.862.43 -65 NP2.051.54 33
