Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 33.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Munjal Showa rose 33.12% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 317.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 287.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.317.72287.26-1.65-0.613.965.510.862.432.051.54

