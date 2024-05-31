Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Murae Organisor standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Murae Organisor standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Murae Organisor rose 350.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.47% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.97% to Rs 2.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.53 -100 2.5414.09 -82 OPM %079.08 --44.496.53 - PBDT1.301.06 23 0.132.89 -96 PBT1.301.03 26 0.072.79 -97 NP1.170.26 350 0.051.98 -97

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

