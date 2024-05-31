Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.11% to Rs 47.26 crore

Net profit of Aanchal Ispat reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.11% to Rs 47.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.65% to Rs 109.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

47.2655.67109.35194.06-1.40-38.58-3.15-11.790.07-23.45-6.91-30.04-0.08-23.61-7.54-30.681.21-16.59-6.25-23.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News