Muted start likely as GIFT Nifty trades flat

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 3.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a flat-to-negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Monsoon Onset:

The southwest monsoon is progressing as anticipated, having reached the Andaman Sea and parts of the southern Bay of Bengal. This marks the initial entry point for the southwest monsoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thiruvananthapuram. The IMD had forecast the onset of the monsoon for May 13, and it arrived on schedule. Over the next four to five days, it is expected to advance northward, covering additional areas of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, and extending into the Andaman Islands and most parts of the Andaman Sea.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 476.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,273.80 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 May 2025, provisional data showed.

Also Read

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 10816.75 crore in the secondary market during May 2025 (so far). This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 3243.03 crore in April 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian equities showed mixed performance on Wednesday following a rebound in key Wall Street indices, driven by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and lower-than-expected inflation data.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 0.7%, and the NASDAQ Composite advanced 1.6%. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.6%.

The U.S. headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.3% year-on-year in April, with a monthly increase of 0.2%. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, also rose 0.2% month-on-month, indicating contained inflationary pressures.

The U.S. and China agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs for 90 days. The U.S. will lower its tariff on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China will reduce its retaliatory tariff from 125% to 10%. Additionally, the U.S. will reduce tariffs on lower-value imports from China.

NVIDIA Corporation shares rose 5.6% after CEO Jensen Huang announced the sale of over 18,000 advanced AI chips to Humain, an artificial intelligence startup backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The chips will support the development of a 500-megawatt data center in the region. The development may influence investor sentiment towards Asian semiconductor stocks.

Boeing Co shares gained more than 2% after reports indicated that China has lifted a month-long ban on local airlines accepting deliveries of its aircraft.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks took a breather on Tuesday, halting their previous sessions rally. A spike in U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices triggered a wave of profit booking, reflecting a cautious tone among investors despite easing geopolitical tensions and relatively stable global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,281.68 points or 1.55% to 81,148.22. The Nifty 50 index slumped 346.35 points or 1.39% to 24,578.35.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News