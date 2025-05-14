Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 757.13 points or 2.54% at 30592.09 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.68%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 4.42%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.4%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.49%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.37%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.32%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.14%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.86%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.72%).

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 532.2 or 1.08% at 49708.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 137.9 points or 0.91% at 15358.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 164.45 points or 0.67% at 24742.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 479.12 points or 0.59% at 81627.34.

Also Read

On BSE,2454 shares were trading in green, 669 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News