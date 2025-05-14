Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit declines 21.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.30% to Rs 586.76 croreNet profit of Nexus Select Trust declined 21.93% to Rs 114.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 586.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 541.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.34% to Rs 482.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 2303.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1941.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
