Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit declines 21.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.30% to Rs 586.76 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust declined 21.93% to Rs 114.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 586.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 541.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.34% to Rs 482.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 2303.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1941.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

586.76541.772303.701941.2368.9369.2868.2867.43327.50303.221283.971034.94181.18155.54697.85514.78114.27146.36482.82598.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News