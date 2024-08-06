Muthoot Capital edges higher after securing Rs 100 crore impact funding for EV portfolio

Muthoot Capital Services added 2.19% to Rs 324.45 after the NBFC said that it has partnered with UK-based Development Financial Institution for raising long term debt funds to promote its electric vehicle portfolio.

Facilitated by Axis Bank, the collaboration entails a deal size of Rs 100 crore, highlighting the significance and commitment of Muthoot Capital in providing sustainable mobility solutions and its efforts in driving widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India especially among the lower middle income segment.

While the company is currently involved in electric vehicles through co lending route, it plans to grow its own EV book by nearly 200crore during FY25.