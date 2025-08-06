Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Capital Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd, Prostarm Info Systems Ltd, WPIL Ltd and Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2025.

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd, Prostarm Info Systems Ltd, WPIL Ltd and Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2025.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd tumbled 10.87% to Rs 268.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3110 shares in the past one month.

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd crashed 9.57% to Rs 55.49. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31718 shares in the past one month.

Prostarm Info Systems Ltd lost 9.30% to Rs 202.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

WPIL Ltd fell 7.98% to Rs 455.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86846 shares in the past one month.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd corrected 7.80% to Rs 351.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37716 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15879 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PFC Q1 PAT grows 24% YoY to Rs 6,866 crore

Volumes soar at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

GTPL completes acquisition of bal 49% stake in GTPL Vision

Nifty below 24,600 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 5.21% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story