Muthoot Capital Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd, Prostarm Info Systems Ltd, WPIL Ltd and Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2025.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd tumbled 10.87% to Rs 268.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3110 shares in the past one month.

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd crashed 9.57% to Rs 55.49. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31718 shares in the past one month. Prostarm Info Systems Ltd lost 9.30% to Rs 202.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.92 lakh shares in the past one month. WPIL Ltd fell 7.98% to Rs 455.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86846 shares in the past one month.