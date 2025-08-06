Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTPL completes acquisition of bal 49% stake in GTPL Vision

GTPL completes acquisition of bal 49% stake in GTPL Vision

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
GTPL Hathway has completed the acquisition of balance 49% of equity stake i.e. 1,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each from the existing shareholders of GTPL Vision Services (GTPL Vision), a subsidiary of the Company and now GTPL Vision has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

