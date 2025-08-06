Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 5.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 5.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 06 2025
Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 365.29 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 5.21% to Rs 37.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 365.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 343.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales365.29343.16 6 OPM %15.1716.08 -PBDT63.5960.51 5 PBT53.0650.30 5 NP37.9336.05 5

Aug 06 2025

