Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 5.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 365.29 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 5.21% to Rs 37.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 365.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 343.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.365.29343.1615.1716.0863.5960.5153.0650.3037.9336.05

