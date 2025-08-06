PFC Q1 PAT grows 24% YoY to Rs 6,866 crore

Power Finance Corporation's (PFC) consolidated net profit rose 23.86% to Rs 6,866.26 crore on a 15.46% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 28,539.04 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Total income grew by 15.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 28,628.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 11,198.99 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 25.92% from Rs 8,893.67 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses spiked 10.01% to Rs 17,429.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Meanwhile, the state-run company declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.70 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend has been fixed as 18 August 2025. The dividend will be paid by 5 September 2025.
Power Finance Corporation is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC registered with the RBI as an Infrastructure Finance Company. It is engaged in extending financial assistance to the Indian power sector.
Shares of Power Finance Corporation rose 0.59% to Rs 416.40 on the BSE.
