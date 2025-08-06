Volumes soar at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd recorded volume of 39.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.58 lakh shares

Saregama India Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 August 2025.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd recorded volume of 39.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.26% to Rs.901.95. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Saregama India Ltd registered volume of 34.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.00% to Rs.495.20. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd saw volume of 146.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.57 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.97% to Rs.794.25. Volumes stood at 11 lakh shares in the last session. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 9.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75591 shares. The stock increased 5.18% to Rs.3,677.00. Volumes stood at 2.27 lakh shares in the last session. ITI Ltd saw volume of 16.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.82% to Rs.300.65. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.