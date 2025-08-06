Muthoot Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.46% to Rs 145.20 crore

Net loss of Muthoot Capital Services reported to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.46% to Rs 145.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 99.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.145.2099.8246.7858.96-4.9815.33-6.1714.51-4.6710.80

