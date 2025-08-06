Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 32.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.55% to Rs 215.90 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants rose 32.43% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.55% to Rs 215.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.215.90143.415.396.718.397.544.043.312.942.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News