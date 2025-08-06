Mazda standalone net profit rises 69.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.21% to Rs 49.63 crore

Net profit of Mazda rose 69.31% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.21% to Rs 49.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49.6336.176.514.787.344.726.323.764.912.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News