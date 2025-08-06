Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 12.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 700.24 crore

Net profit of Updater Services rose 12.74% to Rs 28.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 700.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 652.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.700.24652.175.616.2742.2344.0131.0532.5528.5925.36

