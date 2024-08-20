Muthoot Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1860, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.41% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% jump in NIFTY and a 18.56% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index. Muthoot Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1860, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has gained around 2.65% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22922.7, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1863.1, up 0.94% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 47.41% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% jump in NIFTY and a 18.56% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 17.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

