Muthoot Finance spurts after Q2 PAT surges 90% YoY to Rs 2,421 cr

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Muthoot Finance soared 9.25% to Rs 3,705 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 90.4% to Rs 2,420.63 crore on 47.9% increase in total income to Rs 7,332.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 80.1% YoY to Rs 3,244.20 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

During the quarter, consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1,47,673 crore, registering the growth of 42% YoY, with Muthoot Finance contributing Rs 1,29,185 crore and subsidiaries Rs 18,488 crore.

On a standalone basis, Muthoot Finance (MFIN) Indias largest gold financing company in terms of loan portfolio, registered profit after tax for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 2,345 crore as against Rs 1,251 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 87%.

During Q2 FY26, gold loan AUM increased by Rs 11,723 crore, registering a growth of 10%.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 82.2% to Rs 4436.83 crore on 46.2% increase in total income to Rs 13,817.61 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

George Jacob Muthoot, chairman said We are pleased to report sustained continued growth momentum in our consolidated loan assets under management which have reached a historic high of Rs 1,47,673 crore driven by robust performance of our core gold loan business. Our consolidated profit after tax grew by 74% YoY to Rs 4,386 crore for H1FY26, reflecting strong lending activity.

George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, said, We are delighted to report another strong quarter, with Standalone Loan Assets Under Management rising to Rs 1,32,305 crore, up 47% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter. This steady trajectory highlights the resilience of our business model and the continued trust our customers. Standalone Profit After Tax increased 88% YoY to Rs. 4,391crores for H1FY26.

In view of this performance, we are upgrading our FY26 gold loan growth guidance from 15% to 30-35%. Favorable regulatory changes by the RBI for gold loan sector, higher gold prices and tighter norms for unsecured credit are expected to boost gold loan demand. We will continue to expand our non-gold loan portfolio including personal loan, home loan and business loan while maintaining our total non-gold loan AUM including microfinance at about 12-15% of the consolidated loan portfolio.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved raising up to Rs 35,000 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement, to be executed in multiple tranches.

Further, the board approved an additional equity infusion of Rs 500 crore in Muthoot Money, the companys wholly owned subsidiary.

Muthoot Finance offers easy access to credit for individuals who own gold jewellery but may face delays in accessing formal lending channels. Its core offering gold loans secured against gold jewellery supports individuals and small businesses with essential short-term liquidity. In addition, it also provides a range of financial services through subsidiaries, including personal and business loans, insurance distribution and money transfer services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

