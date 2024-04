Muthoot Finance has approved the update of the existing GMTN Programme aggregating to US$ 2,000,000,0000. The Company has also approved the Offering Circular and the Programme Agreement and other Transaction Documents to be executed with respect to the GMTN Programme. The Notes proposed to be issued pursuant to the GMTN Programme are proposed to be listed on NSE IFSC.

