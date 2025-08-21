Muthoot Housing Finance Co standalone net profit rises 70.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.12% to Rs 116.54 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Housing Finance Co rose 70.13% to Rs 14.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.12% to Rs 116.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.116.5486.8966.1065.8121.8512.8919.7111.5814.758.67

