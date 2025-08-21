Godrej Finance standalone net profit declines 10.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 76.82% to Rs 319.46 crore

Net profit of Godrej Finance declined 10.25% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 76.82% to Rs 319.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 180.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.319.46180.6757.8354.1526.2715.5419.0210.639.5410.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News